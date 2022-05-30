Goa CM inaugurates bridge across River Tar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday inaugurated the bridge across River Tar at Mapusa. Sawant complemented GSIDC team for completing the project within five months and said the Government aims is to complete all the developmental projects within a stipulated time period.

MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira; ex MLA Glenn Ticlo; Chairperson, MMC, Shubangi Vaigankar, Sarpanch and Panch members were present on the occasion. Highlighting various developmental projects in Mapusa city, he said, "The government has appointed Consultant to undertake the holistic development work of Mapusa city".

He further informed that the Government has also undertaken the work of beautification of Mapusa river. The WRD department have undertaken a survey of 11 kms area for proper promenade and beautification on both sides of Mapusa river. "This project will definitely become a tourist attraction spot in future. The government has more development projects in the pipeline for Mapusa city," he added.

He further said that the government while working to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of New India Mission is focusing on human development as well as infrastructure development of Goa. MLA Joshua D'Souza said that this is the beginning for making Mapusa a great city and added without damaging any establishment we have built this bridge within five months. This project will help decongest traffic at Tarikade. I am deeply grateful to GSIDC for completing this project on time, he added. (ANI)

