Monsoon expected in Telangana by June 5, reports Meteorological Centre

Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday reported that Telangana is likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-05-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 03:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday reported that Telangana is likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days. Meteorological Centre Hyderabad scientist Sravani stated that the monsoon is expected to reach Telangana on June 5.

"Monsoon expected in Telangana on June 5. Isolated rainfall will be there in the entire Telangana for next five days. No synoptic situation in the entire Telangana state. Mainly low-level strong Westerlies prevail over the state," Sravani stated. She added, "Rise in the temperature in the morning and thunderstorms and thundershowers will be there in the evenings. Monsoon will progress on 5th or 6th June in Telangana. Till then the temperature will be between 32 to 40 degrees. Thunderstorms and thundershowers will be there in Hyderabad."

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kannur, Palakkad and adjoining areas. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south & Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days. A trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast to Southwest Bay of Bengal across Kerala & Tamilnadu at 3.1 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

