EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil to the bloc - EU's Michel
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 03:35 IST
EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel said.
"This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine," Michel wrote on Twitter.
The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, he added.
