EU leaders agree "in principle" on Russia oil embargo - von der Leyen
On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.
- Country:
- Belgium
EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.
"I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package," she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.
"Council should now be able to finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Russia
- European Commission
- Brussels
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles
One country holding EU 'hostage' on Russian oil embargo, Lithuania says
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Ukraine says troops defending Kharkiv have reached Russian border