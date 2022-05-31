Left Menu

EU leaders agree "in principle" on Russia oil embargo - von der Leyen

On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 04:40 IST
EU leaders agree "in principle" on Russia oil embargo - von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU leaders have reached an agreement "in principle" on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

"I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package," she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

"Council should now be able to finalise a ban on almost 90% of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10%, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10% of pipeline oil," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022