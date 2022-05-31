Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 05:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 05:50 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Qualcomm eager to invest in Arm alongside rivals in upcoming IPO https://on.ft.com/3a5zSS3 - EU leaders agree to partial ban on Russian oil imports https://on.ft.com/3z7HsWD

- Dutch and Danish set to be cut off by Russia over gas payment dispute https://on.ft.com/3mfUABL - BA faces new disruption as union threatens strike in summer peak https://on.ft.com/3wZjNVW

Overview - U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc wants to buy a stake in Arm alongside its rivals and create a consortium that would maintain the UK chip designer's neutrality in the highly competitive semiconductor market.

- European Union leaders said they had agreed on Monday to a partial ban on Russian oil imports, while exempting a key supply route to win the support of Hungary. - Denmark and the Netherlands have become the latest countries to refuse Russia's demands for how its gas should be paid for, further highlighting divisions in the EU over reliance on Russian energy supplies.

- British Airways staff are being balloted by the Unite union on whether to strike work over a dispute about restoring pay to pre-pandemic levels. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022