J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-05-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 08:12 IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora in South Kashmir on Tuesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajpora area of Awantipora on Monday evening.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Shahid Rather, a resident of Tral and Umar Yusuf, a resident of Shopian. Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman named Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. Police also recovered incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles from the spot. The search operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

