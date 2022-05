UP: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly

Seven members of a family died in a collision between an ambulance and a canter vehicle in Fatehganj in the Bareilly district on Tuesday morning. The ambulance was going to Delhi from Ramamurthy Hospital in Bhojipura, Bareilly, for a patient.

The deceased included three women and four men Further details are awaited. (ANI)

