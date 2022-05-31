Left Menu

Woman attempts suicide by jumping into well with six children, children die, mother lives

A woman attempted suicide in Mahad, Raigad district in Maharashtra, by jumping into a well along with her six children on Monday night.

ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A woman attempted suicide in Mahad, Raigad district in Maharashtra, by jumping into a well along with her six children on Monday night.

The woman managed to come out of the well alive but all her children died.

Details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

