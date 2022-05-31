Left Menu

J-K: Terrorists kill woman teacher in Kulgam

A woman teacher has been killed in Kulgam after terrorists fired upon her on Tuesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:27 IST
J-K: Terrorists kill woman teacher in Kulgam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A woman teacher has been killed in Kulgam after terrorists fired upon her on Tuesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a resident of Samba in the Jammu division.

Police have cordoned off the area. "Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

