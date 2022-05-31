Left Menu

Assam to spend Rs 1,000 crore on sports sector infra development

The Assam government has decided to spend around Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state, said the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah on Tuesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:57 IST
Assam to spend Rs 1,000 crore on sports sector infra development
Picture Courtsey: Bimal Borah Twitter Account . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has decided to spend around Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state, said the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah on Tuesday. Borah said, "The current state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken various measures for infrastructure development in the sports sector in the state."

Ten sports complexes at the district level will be constructed and the cost of each district level sports complex will be around Rs 50 crore, Borah added. "Apart from this, we have decided to construct a multipurpose stadium in 40 assembly constituencies and the cost of each stadium will be around Rs 12 crore. The construction works are going on and all projects will be completed within two years," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022