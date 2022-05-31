Gazprom says it fully cuts off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it has fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra after it had failed to make payments for gas delivered in April.
It said the payments should be done in line with the gas-for-roubles scheme, ordered by the Russian president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement