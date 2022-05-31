EU oil ban would cut money Russia has to spend on Ukraine war, Borrell says

The European Union deal to cut most of the Russian oil imports would force Moscow to offer crude at a lower price to others, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell said on arriving to the second day of EU leader's talks about the latest in Russia's war against Ukraine. "The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine."

