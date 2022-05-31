EU oil ban would cut money Russia has to spend on Ukraine war, Borrell says
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The European Union deal to cut most of the Russian oil imports would force Moscow to offer crude at a lower price to others, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell said on arriving to the second day of EU leader's talks about the latest in Russia's war against Ukraine. "The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
Renault sells its stake in Russia's Avtovaz, option to buy it back
Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'