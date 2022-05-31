Left Menu

EU oil ban would cut money Russia has to spend on Ukraine war, Borrell says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:13 IST
EU oil ban would cut money Russia has to spend on Ukraine war, Borrell says
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The European Union deal to cut most of the Russian oil imports would force Moscow to offer crude at a lower price to others, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell said on arriving to the second day of EU leader's talks about the latest in Russia's war against Ukraine. "The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022