Estonia says EU needs to discuss more sanctions, including on gas, against Russia

The EU should go even further and discuss a seventh package of Russia sanctions that would include steps against gas imports, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday, while adding that she did not have high hopes that it would happen. "I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well," Kallas told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks at an EU summit in Brussels.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:27 IST
The EU should go even further and discuss the seventh package of Russia sanctions that would include steps against gas imports, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday while adding that she did not have high hopes that it would happen.

"I think that gas has to be in the seventh package but I am realistic as well," Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of talks at an EU summit in Brussels. "I don't think it will be there."

About Monday's last-minute deal on oil sanctions, she said: "It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get. Yesterday I was very skeptical that we would reach an agreement so that's a positive thing that we did."

