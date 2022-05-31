Austria against gas embargo in next EU sanctions on Russia

The European Union would not discuss a gas embargo as part of the next round of sanctions against Russia for waging a war against Ukraine, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"The gas embargo will not be a topic, (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz has made this clear as well," he told reporters on the second day of talks at a summit in Brussels of the 27 national EU leaders.

"Russian oil is much easier to compensate ... gas is completely different, which is why a gas embargo will not be an issue in the next sanctions package," he added after the leaders agreed to cut most Russian oil imports to the bloc.

