Austria against gas embargo in next EU sanctions on Russia

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:31 IST
Austria against gas embargo in next EU sanctions on Russia
Karl Nehammer Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Union would not discuss a gas embargo as part of the next round of sanctions against Russia for waging a war against Ukraine, Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"The gas embargo will not be a topic, (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz has made this clear as well," he told reporters on the second day of talks at a summit in Brussels of the 27 national EU leaders.

"Russian oil is much easier to compensate ... gas is completely different, which is why a gas embargo will not be an issue in the next sanctions package," he added after the leaders agreed to cut most Russian oil imports to the bloc.

