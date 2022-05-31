Left Menu

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:54 IST
Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'
Ihor Zhovkva Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The latest European Union sanctions on Russia are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in Ukraine's president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday. "If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late, and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.

European Union leaders agreed on a new sanction package in Brussels on Monday.

