Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'
The latest European Union sanctions on Russia are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in Ukraine's president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday. "If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late, and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.
European Union leaders agreed on a new sanction package in Brussels on Monday.
