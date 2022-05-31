Left Menu

Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90% by the end of the year. "If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:19 IST
Senior Ukraine official says EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'
Ihor Zhovkva Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president's office said in a speech in Madrid on Tuesday. In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed on measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90% by the end of the year.

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late, and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said. Ukraine is also not happy with the pace of weapons deliveries from the West, he said.

"We are definitely not satisfied," Zhovkva said in response to a question after his speech. "Had we been satisfied, we would have begun the liberation of Mariupol immediately and thrown away Russian forces from Donbas," he said. "We believe in promises."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022