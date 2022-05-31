Russian official: hatred motive for sanctions

The deputy head of Russia's Security Council is alleging that sanctions against the country, including new measures targeting oil exports, are aimed at hurting ordinary Russians and motivated by hatred.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is also a former president and prime minister, wrote on Telegram Tuesday that sanctions don't affect the Russian political elite and won't be "fatal" for big business, but are "directed precisely against the people of Russia." He claimed that measures affecting oil and gas are aimed at forcing the government to introduce budget cuts.

"An embargo on buying oil and gas from Russia? The same thing: to reduce the budget incomes and force the state to abandon its social obligations" such as raising payments in line with inflation, he wrote.

The European Union has agreed on a ban affecting all Russian exports of oil by sea to the EU, but not by a key pipeline to some Central and Eastern European countries including Hungary. The EU hasn't introduced an embargo on Russian gas.

After listing sanctions in various sectors, Medvedev wrote, "They hate us all! The basis for these decisions is hatred for Russia, for Russians and for all its inhabitants." ___ OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: Copenhagen: The Norwegian Refugee Council says thousands of civilians caught in Sievierodonetsk are "in dire need of aid." It is calling for humanitarian organizations to be allowed to access the eastern Ukrainian city "with life-saving assistance and to enable safe evacuations of civilians who wish to leave." The council's secretary-general, Jan Egeland, said Tuesday: "We fear that up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in the crossfire in the city, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity.'' He added that "the near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements,'' with "only few precious opportunities" to escape.

He added that the organization "cannot save lives under the hail of grenades."

