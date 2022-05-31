NTPC Nabinagar plant's unit-3 to begin commercial operation from midnight

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said commercial operation at unit-3 of 660 megawatt (MW) capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (NPGCL) will begin from midnight.

In March, NTPC had announced completing the trial operation of the said unit at NPGCL power plant located at Nabinagar in Bihar. There are two more units of similar capacity which are already operational at the 1980-MW power plant.

''Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 1, 2022,'' NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC Group will touch the 69016.68-MW mark, it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power generating company.

