Left Menu

NTPC Nabinagar plant's unit-3 to begin commercial operation from midnight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:26 IST
NTPC Nabinagar plant's unit-3 to begin commercial operation from midnight
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said commercial operation at unit-3 of 660 megawatt (MW) capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (NPGCL) will begin from midnight.

In March, NTPC had announced completing the trial operation of the said unit at NPGCL power plant located at Nabinagar in Bihar. There are two more units of similar capacity which are already operational at the 1980-MW power plant.

''Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 1, 2022,'' NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC Group will touch the 69016.68-MW mark, it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest power generating company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022