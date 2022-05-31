Left Menu

Dhanuka introduces 2 new products for maize, tomato crops

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:15 IST
Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Tuesday introduced two new products -- one herbicide and one fungicide -- in India for the first time for maize and tomato crops.

The two products - Cornex and Zanet -- have been launched in Maharashtra and will soon be made available in other parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

The herbicide is targeted for protection of maize crop by weed management, the fungicide is introduced focused on tomato crop protection from fungus and bacteria, it said.

The two products were introduced in the 9(3) category, which means that both the products were introduced in India for the first time, it added.

Cornex has been developed by Dhanuka Agritech in technical collaboration with Nissan Chemicals, Japan, while Zanet has been developed in technical collaboration with two Japanese companies, Hokko Chemical Industry Co Ltd and Nippon Soda Co Ltd, Japan.

''Every year, our country loses crops worth thousands of crores of rupees due to weeds, fungus and bacteria. Both Cornex and Zanet will provide great relief to maize and tomato farmers by limiting crop loss and thereby increasing the yield. These products are easier to apply and hence, we are confident of receiving encouraging responses from farmers,'' Dhanuka Agritech COO Rahul Dhanuka said.

The predominant maize growing states in India include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana account for the majority of tomato production in India.

Backed by a strong Research & Development as well as collaboration with several US, Japanese and European agrochemical companies, Dhanuka currently offers 80 products in the market.

It plans to launch four more products, one 9(3) and three 'Me Too' products within the next two months.

A Me Too product refers to a product that is created by a company that is similar to a competitor's product in order to prevent that competitor from maximizing its market share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

