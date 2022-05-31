Left Menu

Modi govt's agriculture-friendly schemes have become real power of farmers, says Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:16 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government has done more work in eight years of its rule for making farmers self-reliant than was accomplished ever before and its agriculture-friendly schemes have become the real power of farmers.

The home minister made the remarks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the eleventh installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

''The Modi government has done more work in the last eight years than ever before for empowering farmers and making them self-reliant.

''Agriculture friendly schemes of the Modi government have become the real power of farmers today. In this installment today @narendramodi transferred #PMKisan to Rs 21,000 crore farmers,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The prime minister also interacted virtually with beneficiaries of various central schemes and released Rs 21,000 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of his government.

