Core sector output expands by 8.4 pc in April

Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4 percent in April against a 62.6 percent expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity had expanded by 4.9 percent in March 2022.

The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 percent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 percent against a 2.1 percent decline in April, the data showed.

