Core sector output expands by 8.4 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4 percent in April against a 62.6 percent expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity had expanded by 4.9 percent in March 2022.

The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 percent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 percent against a 2.1 percent decline in April, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

