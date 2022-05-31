Left Menu

NTPC releases 'biodiversity policy 2022'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Power giant NTPC has come out with its ''biodiversity policy 2022'' for the conservation and restoration of a balanced ecosystem, the power ministry said on Tuesday.

''The power major aims to mainstream the concept of biodiversity across its value chain and adopt a precautionary approach for sustainable management of biodiversity in all the decision-making processes to ensure the earth's variety of life in and around the business units of NTPC. The policy also aims to adopt systematic consideration of local threats to biodiversity beyond the company's business activities,'' the ministry said.

As part of its capacity building, NTPC is raising awareness among local communities, employees and its associates across the supply chain about biodiversity through project-specific and national level training in collaboration with experts, it said.

Further, NTPC will be adhering to legal compliances with respect to biodiversity by complying with rules and regulations related to the environment, forest, wildlife, coastal zone, and green cover during the planning and execution of its projects, the power ministry said.

NTPC, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest power producing company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

