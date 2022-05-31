Inspired by PM Modi, Namami Gange volunteers clean Ganga ghat in Varanasi daily
Seeking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in 'Mann Ki Baat', the 'Namami Gange' volunteers on Tuesday organised a cleanliness drive at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
- Country:
- India
Following his appeal, we clean ghats daily and are appealing to the people to not pollute them," said a volunteer Rajesh.
"In 'Mann Ki Baat', he appealed to us all to take care of the rivers as they are as necessary for human welfare as a mother. We clean the river daily and with the principle of 'Sabka Saath Ho, Ganga Saaf Ho'," he added. He also asserted that today people hesitate in spreading filth near Ganga as they realise that one should not do this."
Another volunteer emphasised on the need to save water and said, " We need to save water for our children's future and hence we need to keep them clean at every cost." "We see that many people are inspired by us, as we have been inspired by Modiji, as we all realise that many things are possible if Gange will be clean," she added.
However, another volunteer of Namami Gange, Pushpalata Verma appealed to the administration for a changing room for the women who come to Ganga to take the holy dip. (ANI)
