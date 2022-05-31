Left Menu

Delhi LG expresses concern over trees uprooted due to storm, assures quick redressal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday informed that the government has taken a serious note of trees uprooted following a storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:28 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"I share the concern of every resident of Delhi about the maintenance and upkeep of trees in the City and their related uprooting and breakage that happens in the event of a storm, throwing the City traffic out of gear," Delhi LG tweeted. "Let me assure you that we have taken the matter seriously and will address it at the earliest," he further said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Saxena visited several places in Delhi where the trees were uprooted due to heavy rainfall and expressed distress upon the situation. "Distressed by the sight of uprooted trees, fallen branches and waterlogging at places after the early evening storm. Visited a few places. Instructed officials to take immediate steps to remove debris and clear the roads immediately so as to mitigate the inconvenience to people," he added.

Two people were killed and several injured as fierce rain along with winds hit the national capital yesterday. It also disrupted road and air traffic, damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

