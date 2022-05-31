Jan Aushadhi outlets cross Rs 100 cr revenue mark in May

Jan Aushadhi outlets for the first time crossed the Rs 100 crore sales mark in May, an official release said on Tuesday.

Jan Aushadhi outlets offer more than 1,600 generic medicines, 250 surgical devices, nutraceuticals, Ayush products and Suvidha Sanitary pads.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) is the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

''In its journey of last eight years, starting from the annual turnover of Rs 8 crore in year 2014-15, PMBI has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs 100 crore in the month of May, 2022 which in turn has saved around Rs 600 crore of citizens of the country,'' Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

In May 2021, total sales stood at Rs 83.77 crore.

With a vision to provide quality medicines at affordable rates to the common man especially the poor, the goverment has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024.

There are 8,735 such stores across 739 districts in the country, at present.

