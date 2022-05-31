Cauvery water will reach tail-end areas, enhance paddy production: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the initiative to desilt irrigation canals and waterbodies in the Cauvery Delta region would facilitate the Cauvery water to reach the tail-end areas and help farmers bring more acreage under paddy cultivation.

About 683 desilting works taken up for a length of 4,964.11 km have been completed, he said. ''The Cauvery water will now flow till the tail-end areas... this will help increase productivity. Farmers will be glad,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

On the concluding day of a two-day trip to the Cauvery delta districts, which commenced on Monday, Stalin inspected the desilting work in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts today.

Ahead of the kuruvai paddy crop cultivation, the State government took up the work to desilt the irrigation canals and waterbodies in 10 districts covering Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore for a distance of 4,964.11 km. All the works have been completed.

Further, for the first time since Independence the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam (in Salem) were opened on May 24, instead of the customary day on June 12, to facilitate the agricultural activities in the delta districts.

Taking time off his inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances. Later, he distributed welfare aid to the beneficiaries under the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.

In Mayiladuthurai district, he inspected the functioning of a rice-transplanting machine.

He lauded the efforts of R Ramani, a fish worker of Thirukkadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district, who supported her daughter Vijayalakshmi in realising her dream of becoming a medical doctor by making her study in Russia.

Vijayalakshmi had completed her MBBS at the Stavropol State Medical University, Stavropol, Russia, in 2021.

Her mother Ramani ekes out a living by cleaning and slicing fish in the Mayiladuthurai fish market. Her husband passed away 24 years ago leaving her as the sole breadwinner.

The family thanked the Chief Minister for appreciating them.

