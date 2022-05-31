Left Menu

Cauvery water will reach tail-end areas, enhance paddy production: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the initiative to desilt irrigation canals and waterbodies in the Cauvery Delta region would facilitate the Cauvery water to reach the tail-end areas and help farmers bring more acreage under paddy cultivation.About 683 desilting works taken up for a length of 4,964.11 km have been completed, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:42 IST
Cauvery water will reach tail-end areas, enhance paddy production: TN CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the initiative to desilt irrigation canals and waterbodies in the Cauvery Delta region would facilitate the Cauvery water to reach the tail-end areas and help farmers bring more acreage under paddy cultivation.

About 683 desilting works taken up for a length of 4,964.11 km have been completed, he said. ''The Cauvery water will now flow till the tail-end areas... this will help increase productivity. Farmers will be glad,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

On the concluding day of a two-day trip to the Cauvery delta districts, which commenced on Monday, Stalin inspected the desilting work in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts today.

Ahead of the kuruvai paddy crop cultivation, the State government took up the work to desilt the irrigation canals and waterbodies in 10 districts covering Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore for a distance of 4,964.11 km. All the works have been completed.

Further, for the first time since Independence the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam (in Salem) were opened on May 24, instead of the customary day on June 12, to facilitate the agricultural activities in the delta districts.

Taking time off his inspection, the Chief Minister interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances. Later, he distributed welfare aid to the beneficiaries under the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.

In Mayiladuthurai district, he inspected the functioning of a rice-transplanting machine.

He lauded the efforts of R Ramani, a fish worker of Thirukkadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district, who supported her daughter Vijayalakshmi in realising her dream of becoming a medical doctor by making her study in Russia.

Vijayalakshmi had completed her MBBS at the Stavropol State Medical University, Stavropol, Russia, in 2021.

Her mother Ramani ekes out a living by cleaning and slicing fish in the Mayiladuthurai fish market. Her husband passed away 24 years ago leaving her as the sole breadwinner.

The family thanked the Chief Minister for appreciating them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022