US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open on inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed. Waller's comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

"We haven't seen a genuine peak in inflation yet," said Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC. "In the U.S., it's a peak technically but it's much more about the composition of inflation in the next few months." Biden said the Fed has a primary responsibility to control inflation and vowed not to seek "to influence its decisions inappropriately" ahead of a meeting with the central bank chief on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European shares also slipped as Brent crude climbed above $120 a barrel after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week. All the three major U.S. indexes last week snapped their longest weekly losing streak in decades as signs of inflation peaking and consumer resiliency brought back buyers into the market.

"Sentiment had become very downbeat, and that was behind the rally from the last week and a half ... From a fundamental perspective, there are too many headwinds," Kettner said. At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 236 points, or 0.71%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.25 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 79.5 points, or 0.63%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is still up 0.6% this month following an 8.8% plunge in April, while the blue-chip Dow has gained 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for its second straight monthly loss, down 1.7%, as high-growth stocks tend to underperform when interest rates rise.

U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc jumped 16.6% after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share deal. Occidental Petroleum rose 3.1% to lead gains among the energy stocks.

Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index as well as consumer confidence readings are due after market opens. Cinema stocks AMC Entertainment and Paramount Global gained 9.4% and 1.4% respectively, tracking strong box office numbers from the Memorial Day weekend release of Tom Cruise blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" .

