Woman teacher shot dead in Kashmir, Relatives seek security for migrant employees

Relatives of the woman teacher who was killed in Kulgam on Tuesday have urged the government to provide security to migrant employees and take necessary steps against 'targeted killings' in the Kashmir Division of the Union Territory. Speaking to ANI, a relative of the deceased lady teacher, said, "We want justice. Government should do something about targeted killings. Security should be given to migrant employees there (Kashmir division)."

A Hindu school teacher was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in the Jammu region, sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another relative said, "I don't know what to say. She was my sister-in-law and was here two months back. She had said everything is fine and there is no threat to her. Suddenly, sometime back she had said it was a little fearful. Today it became clear." "Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be identified soon and neutralised," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of a woman school teacher in Kulgam by terrorists. "Terrorist attack on a school teacher, Rajni Bala is the most reprehensible act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Terrorists and their sympathizers will be given an unforgettable response for the dastardly attack," said the Office of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in a Twitter post.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. The teacher was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a resident of Samba in the Jammu division. Police have cordoned off the area. The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing. (ANI)

