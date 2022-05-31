Left Menu

Ukraine says it seized Ukrainian assets of Russia's Tatneft

Updated: 31-05-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:50 IST
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday it had seized assets in Ukraine belonging to companies founded by Russia's Tatneft oil company.

"So far, 115 real estate objects have been seized: oil depots, gas stations, non-residential buildings, land plots and 118 fuel trucks and cars," the Bureau said in an online statement.

