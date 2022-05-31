Ukraine says EU's oil embargo to impair Moscow's ability to finance war
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:57 IST
Ukraine welcomed on Tuesday the European Union's partial ban on imports of Russian oil, which Kyiv said would hurt Russia's economy and impair its ability to finance the war.
"We expect that by the end of 2022 Russia will lose up to 90% of its oil exports to Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This means that the Russian military machine will not receive tens of billions of dollars for the war against Ukraine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- European Union's
- Russia
- Europe
- Foreign Ministry
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
Renault sells its stake in Russia's Avtovaz, option to buy it back
Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'