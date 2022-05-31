Left Menu

Ukraine says EU's oil embargo to impair Moscow's ability to finance war

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:57 IST
Ukraine welcomed on Tuesday the European Union's partial ban on imports of Russian oil, which Kyiv said would hurt Russia's economy and impair its ability to finance the war.

"We expect that by the end of 2022 Russia will lose up to 90% of its oil exports to Europe," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This means that the Russian military machine will not receive tens of billions of dollars for the war against Ukraine."

