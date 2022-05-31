US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower on inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:05 IST
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.37 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,160.59.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.15 points, or 0.17%, at 4,151.09, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.41 points, or 0.05%, to 12,137.54 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- bell
- Jerome Powell
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western sanctions block $16-$18 bln worth of Belarusian exports to EU, U.S. - PM
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to push Poland on global minimum tax implementation
U.S. wildfire dangers seen spreading east as climate risks grow
Camila Cabello set to join 'The Voice' season 22
Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice' season 22 as coach, Kelly Clarkson exits