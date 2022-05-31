Left Menu

Amit Shah to attend Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi

The Ministry of Culture will organise "Telangana Formation Day" celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on June 2 in Delhi which will be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Culture will organise "Telangana Formation Day" celebrations at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on June 2 in Delhi which will be headed by Home Minister Amit Shah. The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as 'Telangana Day' or 'Telangana Formation Day'.

The event has been approved by the National Implementation Committee (NIC). The program aims to highlight the roots of the land of culture, heritage, architectural magnificence and unsung heroes of India's youngest state, which is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year.

As a part of the program, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangali and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing. The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by Kathak Kendra Delhi will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state.

This event marks the first time that the Government of India will be celebrating "Telangana Formation Day" and to ensure that it is commemorated in a befitting manner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest during the program. The event will also be attended by the Minister of States for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

