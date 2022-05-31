Left Menu

Mamata berates Bankura officials over delay in completion of water project

A day after warning government employees in Purulia of legal action if found involved in any misdoings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday pulled up officials in Bankura for the inordinate delay in commissioning a water project in the district.Addressing an administrative review meeting here, Banerjee said that her office has received several complaints over non-completion of projects in the district.Projects remain incomplete because of the negligence by some government employees.

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:53 IST
Mamata berates Bankura officials over delay in completion of water project
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after warning government employees in Purulia of legal action if found involved in any ''misdoings'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday pulled up officials in Bankura for the inordinate delay in commissioning a water project in the district.

Addressing an administrative review meeting here, Banerjee said that her office has received several complaints over non-completion of projects in the district.

''Projects remain incomplete because of the negligence by some government employees. There is a lot of work left undone for the past four to five years. Due to this negligence, common people are deprived of benefits. The state government gets discredited subsequently.

''People will blame the TMC for not doing the needful. Tell me why the water project is hanging fire for eight years,'' the CM said, further cautioning that erring officials would have to endure ''ear-twisting'' as punishment. On complaints of ''mismatch'' in the procurement of paddy from farmers and its deposit in the mandis (marketplace), she said cultivators had been ''getting less money'' because of it.

He directed the district administration to install CCTVs at the Kisan (farmers') mandis.

''Paddy-selling machines need to be inspected regularly. If necessary, you (district administration) have to get them certified from Kolkata,'' she maintained.

The CM also urged the villagers to submit written complaints at the block assistance centres and directed the district magistrates and block development officers to collect them every 7 days. On allegations of nepotism in tender-floating, Banerjee asked the zilla parishad chairperson to look into the matter and file a report within a week. Incidentally, Banerjee had on Monday rebuked Purulia District Magistrate Rahul Majumdar over complaints of brick kiln revenue being siphoned off by ''unknown collection agents'' The TMC boss said she would have given a tight slap to any TMC worker, if found involved in the graft.

Banerjee also warned of legal action against Land Revenue Department officials if they were party to such corrupt practices.

She asked Zilla Parishad officials to work in tandem with the district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

''If anyone thinks that I will change the DM and SP from time to time, that won't happen. You (officials) have to work hand-in-hand with the DM and the SP,'' she asserted The CM also asked the administration to facilitate the setting up of more 'Banglar Dairy' stalls.

In coordination with the fisheries department, these stalls can sell fresh fish besides dairy products, she insisted.

''I want 'Banglar Dairy' stalls to be opened at every ward in the urban areas of West Bengal in the days to come. In the rural areas, at least one stall should be set up in each block,'' Banerjee added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022