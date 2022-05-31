Left Menu

EU Commission has been given mandate to examine gas price cap - Italy PM

The obligation not to import Russian oil will also apply to us from the end of the year," Draghi said.

The European Commission has been given a full mandate to examine the possibility of setting a price cap on gas imports from Russia, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday. "The Commission received a mandate to study the feasibility of a gas price cap," Draghi told reporters in Brussels after the EU summit.

European Union leaders have agreed an embargo on Russian oil imports that will kick in towards the end of the year and which exempts, for now, pipeline imports that Hungary and two other landlocked Central European states rely on. "Italy will not be penalised by the agreement. The obligation not to import Russian oil will also apply to us from the end of the year," Draghi said.

