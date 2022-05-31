Left Menu

Gazprom to cut gas supplies to Denmark's Orsted, Germany under Shell deal

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian company Gazprom said on Tuesday it would cut off gas flows to Denmark's Orsted , as well as to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after they failed to make payments in roubles. The cuts will be effective from June 1, Gazprom said.

Orsted said on Monday that Russia's Gazprom Export could stop supplying gas because it has refused to pay in roubles but said such a move would not immediately put Denmark's gas supplies at risk.

