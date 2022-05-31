Left Menu

Mizoram govt to declare outbreak of African Swine Fever as state disaster: Minister

The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF, which has killed more than 37,000 pigs, as state disaster, a minister said on Tuesday. As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department on May 25, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:39 IST
The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed more than 37,000 pigs, as 'state disaster,' a minister said on Tuesday. State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua told PTI that Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster.

A notification declaring the outbreak of ASF would soon be published, he said. As per the data released by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department on May 25, more than 37,000 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses. At least 14,174 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spreading, the data said.

It said that at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 culled due to ASF since February this year. Beichhua said that the state government has already received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs.

The ASF has affected over 50 villages or localities in seven districts of Mizoram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

