Denmark's Orsted to source gas from European market after Russia cuts supplies
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish energy group Orsted said on Tuesday it would be able to source natural gas form the European gas market, after Russian state gas firm Gazprom announced it would suspend gas supplies to Denmark.
"The gas for Denmark must, to a larger extent, be purchased on the European gas market. We expect this to be possible," Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.
