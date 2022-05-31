Left Menu

Denmark's Orsted to source gas from European market after Russia cuts supplies

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:41 IST
Denmark's Orsted to source gas from European market after Russia cuts supplies
  • Denmark

Danish energy group Orsted said on Tuesday it would be able to source natural gas form the European gas market, after Russian state gas firm Gazprom announced it would suspend gas supplies to Denmark.

"The gas for Denmark must, to a larger extent, be purchased on the European gas market. We expect this to be possible," Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.

