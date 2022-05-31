Ukraine applauds embargo on Russian oil

Ukraine has welcomed the European Union's decision to block most imports of Russian oil.

“The oil embargo will speed up the countdown to the collapse of the Russian economy and war machine,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry estimated the ban could cost Russia “tens of billions of dollars” and praised the European Union for “not only making it harder for the Kremlin to finance the (Russian Federation's) aggression but also shoring up its own energy security.'' AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)