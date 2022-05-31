Left Menu

Around 95% of fuel pumps in Rajasthan observe 'no purchase' protest

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association in a statement claimed that oil companies suffered a loss of Rs 400 crore on diesel and Rs 85 crore on petrol in the state as fuel pumps did not take supply. Pump dealers also halted sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.

About 95 per cent of fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan did not take supplies from oil company depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest. Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association in a statement claimed that oil companies suffered a loss of Rs 400 crore on diesel and Rs 85 crore on petrol in the state as fuel pumps did not take supply. A total of 24 states across the country participated in the 'no purchase' protest to press for their demand to increase dealers' margin. Pump dealers also halted sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.

