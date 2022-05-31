Left Menu

Two-day National Education Ministers' Conference to be held in Gujarat

The two-day National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat from June 1, informed the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:55 IST
Two-day National Education Ministers' Conference to be held in Gujarat
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat from June 1, informed the Ministry of Education on Tuesday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, other Union Ministers and Education Ministers of States and Union Territories will be participating in the conference.

The National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat on June 1 and 2. The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF, etc.

"Education Ministers of States/UTs are will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Dr Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting," the Ministry said. On the occasion, the Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022