Two-day National Education Ministers' Conference to be held in Gujarat

The two-day National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat from June 1, informed the Ministry of Education on Tuesday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, other Union Ministers and Education Ministers of States and Union Territories will be participating in the conference.

The National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat on June 1 and 2. The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF, etc.

"Education Ministers of States/UTs are will be participating in the conference. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Dr Subhash Sarkar, MoS for Education and senior officials of Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting," the Ministry said. On the occasion, the Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1. (ANI)

