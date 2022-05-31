European Union leaders agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled over Sievierodonetsk, the last city still held by Kyiv in Ukraine's strategic Luhansk province. FIGHTING

* Russian forces control "around half" of the east Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the head of the city's administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, told national television on Tuesday. * Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces were also regrouping to attack the Sloviansk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. TRADE

* The European Union has agreed to ban the bulk of imports of Russian crude and oil products in its latest round of sanctions. The ban on seaborne crude imports will be phased in over six months and for seaborne refined products over eight months. * Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe on Tuesday with Gazprom saying it will turn off supplies to several "unfriendly" countries which have refused to accept Moscow's roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

* Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, has made the first payment for Russian gas under a new scheme proposed by Moscow, in a bid to ensure continued supply of the fuel that is critical to Europe's top economy. FINANCE

* Russia is considering paying Eurobond holders by applying the mechanism it uses to process payments for its gas in roubles, though investors said the move would not enable Russia to avoid a historic default on debt. * Russia's economy will contract less than expected this year and inflation will be lower than previously thought, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, after what Moscow calls a "special military" operation in Ukraine entered its fourth month.

* SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse, said it would transfer up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares that its clients possess to a non-trading account after the central bank said it would restrict trading in some foreign shares. * Russian e-commerce player Ozon said on Monday it has failed to redeem some bonds to a group of holders, putting it at risk of a potential default, but said it is negotiating with bondholders to find a solution.

DIPLOMACY * President Joe Biden said the United States would not send Ukraine rockets that can reach into Russia, following reports that the administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems.

