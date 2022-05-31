Left Menu

Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:11 IST
A Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Telegram app, he urged local residents not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes from the acid tank.

Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.

