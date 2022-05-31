Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:11 IST
A Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank in the frontline city of Sievierodonetsk, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Tuesday.
In a post on the Telegram app, he urged local residents not to leave bomb shelters due to the risk posed by toxic fumes from the acid tank.
Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Telegram
- Serhiy Gaidai
Advertisement