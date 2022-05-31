Left Menu

Delhi govt to provide free electricity connections to over 100 shops owned by Kashmiri Pandits

The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to more than 100 shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located in the INA market, a press statement issued by the government informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:29 IST
Delhi govt to provide free electricity connections to over 100 shops owned by Kashmiri Pandits
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to more than 100 shops of displaced Kashmiri Pandits located in the INA market, a press statement issued by the government informed on Tuesday. In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the senior officials of the concerned departments including BSES and PWD.

As per the release, Sisodia directed the officials to immediately inspect the selected places for installation of transformers in the market area and ensure electricity connections in all the shops of Kashmiri Pandits within a month. Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and MLA of Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj also attended the meeting.

Recently a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and had shared the issue of electricity connections. They also said that there are more than 100 shops of Kashmiri Pandits in INA Market, which have been shifted several times in past years because of various construction activities in the area by different authorities. As a result, shopkeepers are facing several problems including electricity connections. Taking cognizance of this matter immediately, Kejriwal directed officials to take action on it.

In a statement, Sisodia said, ''The Kejriwal Government always stands with Kashmiri Pandits. Instead of doing politics on issues of Kashmiri Pandits, we have always worked for their progress and upliftment." "Taking immediate cognizance of this problem of Kashmiri Pandits, the Delhi Government has started working on providing free electricity connections in their shops at INA and within one month, the work of setting up electricity connections will be completed," the release read.

"No fees will be charged from them and the entire cost will be borne by the Delhi Government," it added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022