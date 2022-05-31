Left Menu

Telangana government distributes two wheeler to strengthen poor

Telangana government on Tuesday announced that Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) will provide two-wheelers to the poor under their 'Driver Empowerment Programme'.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Telangana government on Tuesday announced that Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) will provide two-wheelers to the poor under their 'Driver Empowerment Programme'. Mohammad Hussain, BC welfare association president, said "A few days before, we used to beg and now since KCR gave us the bikes, we started our own business, we stopped begging and started selling flowers, lemons."

"We thank CM KCR for giving us the opportunity to do hard work and earn and spend life. So, we are trying to sell flowers and earn good money so that our children can get education. Thanks to KCR," he added. Shabuddin from Yousufguda said," Since KCR had given money through the scheme, we are selling flowers and earning. Our business is very good. It is really a very good initiative. Thanks to KCR". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

