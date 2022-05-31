Around 95% of fuel pumps in Rajasthan observe 'no purchase' protest

About 95 per cent of fuel pump dealers in Rajasthan did not take supplies from oil company depots on Tuesday as a mark of protest. Pump dealers also halted the sale of petrol and diesel in the state for three hours on Tuesday.

Oil companies suffered losses as around 1.10 crore litres of diesel and 24 lakh litres of petrol was not taken from them, Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association President Sunit Bagai said in a statement.

A total of 24 states across the country participated in the 'no purchase' protest to press for their demand to increase dealers' margin.

