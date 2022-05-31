Left Menu

NCC cadets create awareness against use of tobacco

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets took a solemn oath to say a big no to the use of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:53 IST
NCC cadets create awareness against use of tobacco
NCC campaign against tobacco (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets took a solemn oath to say a big no to the use of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day on May 31, 2022. During this nationwide campaign, the NCC cadets organised rallies, enacted street plays, distributed leaflets and used all available means to sensitise the masses to stay away from tobacco.

Scientific evidence has linked tobacco use to a rise in the incidence of a number of ailments leading to the deterioration of quality of life of people and avoidable deaths. The objective of the World No Tobacco Day is to enlighten people about the deadly components of tobacco and its ill effects and to encourage people to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. With the strength of more than 15 lakh cadets, National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the largest uniformed and disciplined youth organisation in the world and undertakes extensive social awareness campaigns as part of its contribution to society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global
4
Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022