Editors: From today, we have started issuing daily jute and jute goods prices as well as foodgrains, jaggery & sugar, and oil & vanaspati prices from Kolkata. We have also started releasing weekly tea reports. These stories will be available on our CCM file. These are in addition to the daily bullion market reports that we have been sending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)