ROCKWOOL, a leading Danish mineral wool products manufacturer that helps address challenges of modern living in a sustainable manner launches its first Customer Experience Center in Dahej, Gujarat, India

~ROCKWOOL contributes to making India the 3rd largest country in sustainable construction~ DAHEJ, India, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwool A/S, also known as the ROCKWOOL Group, a Danish multinational manufacturer of mineral wool products headquartered in Hedehusene, Greater Copenhagen, Denmark launches its first ever experiential center in India today. H. E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador at the Royal Danish Embassy to India inaugurated the experiential center in Dahej, Gujarat.

The experiential center will enhance the whole interaction each customer has with ROCKWOOL as a brand by representing the company and its values. The 2500 SQFT center will assist the customers in experiencing the real-life scenario and will have specially crafted product demos. Under a single roof, the ROCKWOOL immersive facility will provide visitors with yet another cutting-edge experience of all the products and applications that will be showcased there. Additionally, a proper demonstration of the manufacturing process' ability to solve problems will be included. The ROCKWOOL representatives at the center will also discuss the difficult choices that customers must make when purchasing stone wool.

The company also plans to establish similar centers across prime manufacturing centers in the country. The brand started ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation in India in 2011 and their manufacturing plant was set up in Dahej SEZ, Gujarat in the year 2010. This plant has a state-of-art facility with an installed capacity of 30000 MT Stone wool insulation. In India, ROXUL ROCKWOOL has an employee strength of 350+ and has invested in a state of the art manufacturing facility. With increasing demand of Insulation, the company is looking to double the investment in near future.

The Ambassador of the Royal Danish Embassy to India, H. E. Freddy Svane said, ''We have stressed about the 3 Gs which is Good, Great and Green, further also highlighted the 5Ss Scale, Skill, Speed, Scope & Sustainable which was an integral part of the exclusive Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark. I am happy to mention that ROCKWOOL INDIA is adhering to 3Gs and 5Ss. I wish ROCKWOOL INDIA good luck for the future.'' At the inauguration of the ROCKWOOL Experience Center, Mr. Vinay Pratap Singh – Business Unit Director- ROXUL ROCKWOOL INDIA & SAARC country said, ''India's construction sector is expected to grow to EUR ~696 Bn by 2025. The sector is expected to generate an increased demand for insulation materials especially for industrial & commercial construction segments, thereby positively impacting the insulation market. To engage the segment and the consumers, we wanted to develop a unique and appealing experience of our products in this first ever experiential set up by ROCKWOOL. Already celebrating our 10th year in India ROCKWOOL Group has been providing safe, sustainable product and addressing the challenges of modern living in a sustainable manner.'' ''We are meeting with the relevant government bodies and policy or law makers to assist in forming stringent standards for the building and construction industry and to include insulation products as an essential material for construction,'' he added.

According to a report by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), India is expected to become the third largest construction market in the world by 2025. This will result to generate an increased demand for insulation materials especially for industrial & commercial construction segments thus having a positive impact on the entire insulation market. Energy & Utilities construction as well as infrastructure construction together constitute over 50% share, thereby exhibiting tremendous potential for insulation material demand. However, the challenge lies in building sustainable cities that can support their population at present as well as in the future. Here, ROCKWOOL as a leading player in the market will play a vital role. ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation products are highly flexible and with the growing environmental concerns, the focus is on the development of sustainable environment and embracing of it. ROCKWOOL stone wool products cater to a wide range of applications and are suitable to meet various requirements such as thermal comfort, fire resistance, water repellences, durability, noise reduction and aesthetics. It is all about creating awareness and highlighting the significance of the right insulation to prove its worth. https://www.ibef.org/blogs/india-world-third-largest-construction-market-by-2025 About ROCKWOOL At ROCKWOOL Group, they are committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our product solutions. Their expertise is perfectly suited to tackle many of today's biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. The product range reflects the diversity of the world's needs, while supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint. Stone wool is a versatile material and forms the basis of all our businesses. With more than 11,500 passionate colleagues in 39 countries, they are the world leader in stone wool solutions, from building insulation to acoustic ceilings, external cladding systems to horticultural solutions, engineered fibres for industrial use to insulation for the process industry and marine & offshore. For more than 80 years, ROCKWOOL Group has been providing safe, sustainable product. With 47 manufacturing facilities in three continents (Europe, North America and Asia), ROCKWOOL is addressing the challenges of modern living in a sustainable manner. In Asia they have been operating more than 50 years now and this year they are celebrating their 10th year of operation in India. ROXUL ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation India Private Limited is part of the world-renowned ROCKWOOL international group. It manufactures and supplies a full range of modern and reliable insulation materials for the construction and industrial needs using innovative technology. They have a range of stone wool insulation products for Roof, Wall, Ceilings, Passive Fire Protection, Technical Insulation, and Offshore and Marine applications. Each ROCKWOOL stone wool product leverages on the 7 strengths of stone, ensures to meet the 7 requirements such as thermal comfort, fire resistance, water repellence, noise reduction, durability, circularity, and a building's aesthetics.

Website: www.rockwoolasia.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851124/ROCKWOOL_inauguration.jpg PWR PWR

