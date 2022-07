BRIEF-Russian Finance Minister Says Supports Gazprom Proposal To Sell Liquefied Natural Gas For Roubles - Vedomosti Daily Interview

July 11 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS SUPPORTS GAZPROM PROPOSAL TO SELL LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS FOR ROUBLES - VEDOMOSTI DAIL INTERVIEW

* RUSSIAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS SUPPORTS GAZPROM PROPOSAL TO SELL LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS FOR ROUBLES - VEDOMOSTI DAILY INTERVIEW Source text - https://bit.ly/3nSiVOL Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)