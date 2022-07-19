2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations sanctioned in 68 cities under FAME–II

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs under Phase-II of FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India). Further, 1576 charging stations have also been sanctioned across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under Phase II of FAME India Scheme. Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, 479 charging stations have been installed as on 01.07.2022.

To improve the infrastructure required for the large-scale use of electric vehicles, the Government formulated a Scheme namely FAME India Scheme in 2015. At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April 2019. Under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme Rs. 1000 Cr. has been allocated for the development of charging infrastructure.

Following initiatives have also been taken up by the Government for improving the charging infrastructure required for electric vehicles in the country-

(i) Ministry of Power (MoP) has released a notification on charging infrastructure standards permitting private charging at residences and offices.

(ii) Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) amended the Model Building Byelaws 2016 to establish charging stations and infrastructure in private and commercial buildings.

The budget utilization under phase-II of FAME India Scheme as on 30thJune, 2022 has been Rs. 2099 Crore [approx.]. Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 4.7 lakhs Electric Vehicles have been supported till 15.07.2022 by way of Demand Incentive. Further, MHI has sanctioned 6315 e-buses to 65 cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Government entities for intracity and intercity operations across 26 states/UT under the Scheme.

The challenges faced in the widespread adoption of electric mobility have mainly been the high upfront cost of electric vehicle as compared to corresponding Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and customer anxiety about range of electric vehicles.

Following steps have been taken by the Government of India to address the challenges faced in adoption of electric mobility in the country: -

i. From 11th June, 2021 the demand incentive under Phase II of FAME India Scheme has been increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of the cost of vehicle, thus enabling cost of Electric two wheelers at par with that of ICE two wheeler vehicles. Further, on 25thJune, 2021 Phase II of FAME India scheme was extended for a period of 2 years upto 31st March 2024.

ii. The Government on 12thMay 2021 approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. The drop in battery prices will result in cost reduction of Electric Vehicles.

iii. Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

iv. GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

v. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

vi. MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

(With Inputs from PIB)